Earthquake felt in parts of Pakistan and India

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake was felt in various parts of northern India on Friday evening, with its epicenter in Tajikistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Kashmir and Amritsar.
UPDATE: National Centre for Seismology now says only one earthquake – with epicentre in Tajikistan – with a magnitude of 6.3 on Richter Scale. There was no earthquake in Amritsar, Punjab.
The information was corroborated by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, which also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 in Tajikistan. Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey recorded the magnitude at 5.9, with a depth of 91.6 kms and its epicentre at 35 kms west of Murghob in Tajikistan.
In Pakistan, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and other areas of Punjab, besides several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand and Hazara divisions.
In India, the Asian News International reported tremors being felt in several cities, including the capital New Delhi.