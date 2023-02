AMN/ WEB DESK

Unrest in southern Turkiye has disrupted rescue efforts following Monday’s deadly earthquake. The combined death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake has surpassed 28,000 and hope of finding many more survivors is fading despite some miraculous rescues.

German rescuers and the Austrian army paused search operations yesterday, citing clashes between unnamed armed groups. Nearly 50 people have been arrested for looting, with several guns seized, reported local media.