Earthquake claims 130 lives in Afghanistan

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, 130 people lost their lives in an earthquake today. According to Reuters news agency reports that the earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter scale that rocked the country’s east. Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban Administration’s Disaster Management Authority said, the majority of the deaths were in Paktika province where 100 people were killed and 250 injured. He said deaths were also reported in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, tremors were felt across in Pakistan and India.