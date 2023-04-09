इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2023 04:51:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

EAM S. Jaishankar to visit Uganda and Mozambique

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be on official visits to Uganda and Mozambique from tomorrow to 15th April. He will reach Uganda tomorrow. During the visit, Dr. Jaishankar is expected to hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on the leadership of the country and meet other Ministers.


The External Affairs Minister will also inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral MoU between the Government of India and the Government of Uganda, on setting up the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit. He will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project in Uganda. The Minister will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Mozambique from 13 to 15 April. This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Mozambique. During the visit, the Minister will call on top leadership and also co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Ms. Veronica Macamo. He is also expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. External Affairs Ministry said that the visits to Uganda and Mozambique are expected to further strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with these two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

 دنیا بھر میں ہر چھ میں سے ایک فرد بانجھ پن کا شکار ہے: WHO

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) نے ایک نئی اہم ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart