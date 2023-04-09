EAM S. Jaishankar to visit Uganda and Mozambique

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be on official visits to Uganda and Mozambique from tomorrow to 15th April. He will reach Uganda tomorrow. During the visit, Dr. Jaishankar is expected to hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on the leadership of the country and meet other Ministers.



The External Affairs Minister will also inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral MoU between the Government of India and the Government of Uganda, on setting up the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit. He will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project in Uganda. The Minister will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Mozambique from 13 to 15 April. This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Mozambique. During the visit, the Minister will call on top leadership and also co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Ms. Veronica Macamo. He is also expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. External Affairs Ministry said that the visits to Uganda and Mozambique are expected to further strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with these two countries.