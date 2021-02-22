EAM S Jaishankar reached Port Louis on last leg of his two-nation visit

AMN/ WEB DESK
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Port Louis yesterday evening on the second and last leg of his two-nation visit to Maldives and Mauritius.
During his stay in Mauritius, Dr Jaishankar will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth. He will also meet his counterpart Alan Ganoo.
During this visit, the External Affairs Minister will review all aspects of the bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius. He will also hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India’s assistance to Mauritius.