EAM S Jaishankar meets Indian community at Munich

Emphasizes on strong momentum of India-Germany relations

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed happiness on meeting the Indian community at Munich in Germany today. In a tweet, the Minister said, the feelings of the Indian community for the country were so heartwarming.

Dr Jaishankar also shared with the community members the confident national mood and emphasized on the strong momentum of India-Germany relations.

The External Affairs Minister reached Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference. Speaking at the Panel Discussion of the Conference yesterday, Dr. S Jaishankar hit out at China. He said, India’s relations with China right now are going through a very difficult phase after Beijing violated border agreements. He said, for 45 years there was peace, there was stable border management, there were no military casualties on the border.

The Minister said, India had agreements with China not to bring military forces to the Line of Actual Control but China violated those agreements. He said that the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship. The External Affairs Minister held a series of meetings with Ministers from Europe, Asia and other parts of the world on the sidelines of the Conference yesterday.