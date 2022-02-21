FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2022 08:58:52      انڈین آواز

EAM S Jaishankar meets Indian community at Munich

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Emphasizes on strong momentum of India-Germany relations

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed happiness on meeting the Indian community at Munich in Germany today. In a tweet, the Minister said, the feelings of the Indian community for the country were so heartwarming.

Dr Jaishankar also shared with the community members the confident national mood and emphasized on the strong momentum of India-Germany relations.

The External Affairs Minister reached Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference. Speaking at the Panel Discussion of the Conference yesterday, Dr. S Jaishankar hit out at China. He said, India’s relations with China right now are going through a very difficult phase after Beijing violated border agreements. He said, for 45 years there was peace, there was stable border management, there were no military casualties on the border. 

The Minister said, India had agreements with China not to bring military forces to the Line of Actual Control but China violated those agreements. He said that the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship. The External Affairs Minister held a series of meetings with Ministers from Europe, Asia and other parts of the world on the sidelines of the Conference yesterday. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jahanvi  cards 68 to take lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi  Visakhapatnam,16  February: Jahanvi Bakshi, carded 68  and that was ...

South Africa tour was a great learning experience,’  Hockey Forward Abhishek

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16 February :  Promising forward Abhishek, who made his debut for th ...

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart