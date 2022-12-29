heater
29 Dec 2022

EAM Jaishankar on six-day visit to Cyprus and Austria

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Cyprus and Austria beginning today. The External Affairs Ministry said, during his three-day visit to Cyprus, Dr. Jaishankar will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ioannis Kasoulides and call on the President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou. He will address the business and investment community of Cyprus.

In Austria, Dr. Jaishankar will meet the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg. In the last 27 years, this will be the first External Affairs Minister-level visit from India to Austria. The Minister will call on the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and also meet the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi. Dr Jaishankar will interact with the Indian diaspora in both countries.

