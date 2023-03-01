EAM Jaishankar holds series of bilateral talks with his counterparts from several countries on sidelines of G20 meeting

AMN/ WBE DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings on Wednesday with his counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meet in New Delhi. He had wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Ministers of several countries on various bilateral issues and global agendas.

Dr. Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged their views on bilateral cooperation and G20 issues. During his meeting with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Dr Jaishankar underlined the country’s strong commitment to the Global South and the interests of the African Union. Both the leaders noted recent developments in bilateral cooperation, especially in educational exchanges and welcomed direct flights between the two countries. Dr. Jaishankar took up the MV Heroic Idun issue and pressed for the early repatriation of crew members.

Dr Jaishankar also met European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles. Their conversation focused on the G20 agenda and the Ukraine conflict. They appreciated the steady growth of India-EU cooperation. The External Affairs Minister also met his Mexico counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard. They noted the strong multilateral cooperation and discussed the G20 agenda. Their discussion focused on issues related to growth and development. They also exchanged ideas on mobility, sustainability and innovation. Dr Jaishankar said bilateral ties have progressed significantly in recent years. He welcomed the opening of the Mexican Consulate in Mumbai.

Dr. Jaishankar also met with the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra. He said, discussions were held on technology, mobility and innovation. He said, both countries shared their perspectives on Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific. The External Affairs Minister met the Foreign Minister of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero. Dr. Jaishankar said, trade has expanded significantly between India and Argentina.

He said, the nuclear partnership has also been mutually beneficial. During his meeting with the Foreign Minister of South Africa Naledi Pandor, both the leaders discussed G20 focus areas and exchanged their views on BRICS. Both leaders appreciated the growth in their bilateral relationship. Dr. Jaishankar thanked Naledi Pandor for South Africa’s contribution to enhancing India’s biodiversity by sending Cheetahs.