EAM Dr S Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart Melan Joly on sidelines of EAST Asia Summit at Phnom Penh, Cambodia

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart, Melan Joly, on the sidelines of the EAST Asia Summit at Phnom Penh in Cambodia today. Both Ministers discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific, bilateral cooperation, and community welfare. In a tweet, Dr. S. Jaishankar appreciated steps being taken to address visa challenges by Canada.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Jaishankar met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed grain initiative and nuclear concerns amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also met Singapore FM Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesia’s FM Retno Marsudi. He is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar who arrived in Cambodia on Friday to participate in the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

This Summit is being hosted by Cambodia under the theme A.C.T – Addressing, Challenging, Together. This theme is aiming to counter regional issues, seeking prosperity, growth, and stability among the states, in accordance with the main theme of ASEAN.