Jaishankar addresses India-Guyana Business Round Table

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has addressed the India-Guyana Business Round Table, highlighting the increasing engagement between India and Latin America. In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar emphasised the enormous potential for growth and new possibilities in the partnership between India and Guyana, citing the growth rate of both countries.

He also highlighted the new focus areas agreed upon by Guyanese President Ali and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which include energy, health and pharma, development partnership and capacity building, agriculture, innovation, technology, defence, and infrastructure.

The Minister noted that these sectors would be the key drivers of the bilateral ties between the two nations. He emphasized that strong economics would complement shared values in taking the partnership to a new level. Dr. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Guyana from the 21st to the 23rd of this month.