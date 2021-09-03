Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
Eagerly awaiting for the start of the second half of IPL: Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi

Delhi Capitals’ star batsman Shreyas Iyer , who was out of action in the first half of the IPL due to a shoulder injury, is eagerly awaiting the second half of the league scheduled to begin from 19 September in UAE.

Delhi Capitals will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September

“I am feeling on top of the world, to be honest. This was the thing I was eagerly waiting for. It’s never a bad feeling to be among the team.”

“I came six days prior to the start of the practice sessions for the team, and I had two good games against the UAE team, so I just want to continue with the same momentum,” Iyer was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in a release from Dubai.

Talking about his disappointment of being away from the game, the Mumbai-born – batsman, said “The feeling was very difficult to sit out and see my teammates play.”

“I was sitting in front of the TV, watching each and every game and feeling as if I am on the ground and trying to replicate the scenario at my place. But, it’s in the past now, I have to forget about it and continue with the same flow, the team has maintained throughout.”

Delhi Capitals are currently on the top of the points table, with six wins and two losses from eight matches.

Asked about the team’s approach in this season, Iyer exuded confidence that his team will progress incrementally and try to acclimatize to the UAE conditions as quickly as possible.

He also took to social media and shared a picture wearing the Delhi Capitals jersey. “It was like Santa Clause had come to my room, and that’s how I reacted, to be honest.”
“It’s always good to wear the Delhi Capitals jersey. I have been wearing it for six years now, every year they come up with new ideas, a new taste, and I am just trying to get used to it, and embracing it,” he said

“We have discussed how we should progress through the practice sessions before the matches start. We have decided that we should be moving incrementally.
We don’t have to give it our all because the climate is different over here. We need to adapt to the weather conditions and acclimatize as quickly as possible, and that’s what our mindset should be,” Iyer added

