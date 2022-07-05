Dutch farmers protest by blocking supermarket distribution hubs in several cities

AMN

Dutch farmers angered by government plans that may require them to use less fertilizer and reduce livestock protested by blocking supermarket distribution hubs in several cities yesterday. Farmers across the Netherlands argue that the move targets them unfairly and shows little regard for their as well as the future of the country’s lucrative agricultural sector.

Farmers traveled by tractor from all corners of the country toward the capital. Traffic authorities warned motorists to prepare for delays and possible slow-moving tractors on the nation’s highways.

Photos shared on social media showed what appeared to be military vehicles towing away tractors of the protesting farmers, which had reportedly blocked traffic on major highways.