Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC win by 3-1 against Goa FC

The opening match of Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Mohammedan SC won by 3-1 against Goa FC. Goa FC scored first goal but Mohammedan Sporting came heavily in the later half and scored 2 goals.

Out of the total 20 teams participating in the tournament, 11 teams have played Indian Super League. Five teams are from I-League and four are from the Armed forces.

For the first time in its history, the tournament is being held in multiple cities. This year’s Durand Cup is jointly being hosted by West Bengal, Assam and Manipur.