Durand Cup Football Tournament scheduled to be held at Kolkata from Sept 5

THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September to 3rd of October this year.

Defence Ministry has said that sixteen teams from across the country, including four from the Services will participate in the tournament.

Durand Cup is the world’s third oldest and Asia’s oldest football tournament. It was first held in 1888, at Dagshai, Himachal Pradesh.

It is named after Mortimer Durand, who was then the Foreign Secretary in- Charge of India. The tournament was a conscious way to initially maintain health and fitness amongst the British troops, but was later opened to civilians. Currently, it is one of the leading sports event in the world.