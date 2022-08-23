FreeCurrencyRates.com

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC trounce Indian Air Force FT; Odisha FC defeat Kerala Blasters

AMN

Bengaluru FC trounces Indian Air Force FT by four goals to nil at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata in Durand Cup, Odisha FC defeated Kerala Blasters by two goals to nil at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati.

