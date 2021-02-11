Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis’ hosted by Dubai based, Kathak exponent, choreographer Nishi Singh which concluded on Thursday turned out to be a stupendous successful event.

The four week long festival which commenced on 14 January featured various episodes involving renowned names and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees in the field of Kathak Dance.

“In this age of pandemic and social distancing, the artists all over the world are suffering due to lack of stage opportunities and audience and idea behind this online even t was to provide virtual opportunities to them ” said Nishi Singh adding .

This festival not only provided great virtual platform for senior artists to showcase their art but also connected them with a
worldwide audience,” Nishi Singh adding “the response was overwhelming and beyond our expectations..

According to Siddharth Singh who anchored the event.“The festival promoted Indian art and culture and connecting artists all over the world through dance and music, with a message of positivity, friendship, peace and harmony,”.

“We are happy that this four -week long festival achieved desired results and was huge success” he added

Nishi Singh highlighted the aspect of ‘Bhakti Ras’ (divinity) in dance in the festival. The festival has been appreciated and applauded by her Guru Smt Rajeshwari Modi and the likes of Padma Vibhushan Pt. Birju Maharaj and Pt. Rajendra Gangani via video connect.

