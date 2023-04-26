Dubai Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, & HS Prannoy to play first-round singles match today

AMN

In Dubai Badminton Asia Championships, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy will play their first-round singles matches today, April 26. In women’s singles, while Sindhu takes on Wen Chi Hsu of Taiwan, Akarshi Kashyap will also play her first round match today against Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi of Indonesia. Malvika Bansod lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her first round singles match today.

In Men’s section, Lakshya Sen will play against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and Kidambi Srikanth will take on Adnan Ebrahim of Bahrain. HS Prannoy will play Phone Pyae Naing of Myanmar.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will also appear in doubles matches in their respective categories today.