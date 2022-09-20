Drugs, gang war and crime from Jails in Punjab are a matter of concern, says Anurag Thakur

AMN

Union Information & Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur said that drugs, gang war and crime from Jails in Punjab are a matter of concern. Punjab police should be strict about it, he added. The Union Minister was addressing a press conference at Amritsar after presiding over the 52nd Annual Sports Felicitation function of Guru Nanak Dev University on Tuesday.

Mr. Thakur said that there is a need for strict action against those who are creating insecurity in the state.

Commenting on the Confidence motion by Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab Assembly for which a special session is called, Mr. Thakur said that the Governments of Aam Aadmi Party are trying to divert the attention of people from real issues like liquor scam. But the investigation agencies are doing their duty, he added.

Replying to a question about Arvind Kejriwal he said that Kejriwal says, he is staunch honest but he is used to lie and he is a staunch corrupt. Mr. Thakur said, even on the issue of mining the AAP has proved a liar in Punjab. The Mining Mafia are playing with the security of the country. On the question of forming Government in Punjab Mr. Anurag Thakur said that if BJP can form government in Goa, Haryana and other states with majority, then it is possible in Punjab also.