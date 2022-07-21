Droupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of India

AMN

Mrs Droupadi Murmu has been elected President of India. Returning Officer of Presidential Election and Rajya Sabha Secretary General announced the result of presidential election this evening ..

Soon after Murmu’s score crossed the halfway mark, Sinha took to Twitter to congratulate her over the victory. “I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour,” he wrote.

President, prime minister other leaders of ruling and opposition parties congratulated Mrs Murmu on being elected as new president of India.