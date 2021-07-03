Drizzle make Delhi a little cool

WEB DESK

Light rains in several parts of national capital on Friday evening gave some relief to the people reeling under scorching heatwave for last few days.

Daytime temperatures were above 40 degrees Celsius for the fourth consecutive day, which have now dropped a few notches due to scattered rainfall in the city.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department said, isolated and scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning and rainfall is also likely in Delhi and nearby states but no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon as the heat wave continues. ‘Hence, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over Northwest, Central and Western parts of Peninsular India during next 5-6 days,’ it said.

A severe heatwave has pushed the temperature to a nine-year high in Delhi as monsoon rains run behind schedule. Delhi saw 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the hottest July day in the city since 2012 when the capital sweltered under 43.5 degrees Celsius. The weather department said the mercury will stay above 40 degrees for the coming week because of the late arrival of the southwest monsoon and ‘loo’ blowing in from Rajasthan and Pakistan.

Forecasters predict that the annual rains will not hit New Delhi before July 7, making it the most delayed monsoon in the national capital since 2006. The intense heat has also driven up power consumption in Delhi, which peaked to nearly 7,000 megawatts this week, 10 to 15 per cent higher than the average demand at this time of the year.