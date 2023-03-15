Driver Ekta Mahamanch calls for indefinite strike in Odisha

AMN

The Driver Ekta Mahamanch, a federation of different associations of drivers in Odisha has called for an indefinite strike from today, March 15. As a result, while public transport has come to a halt across the state, commuters are facing a lot of inconvenience.

The drivers went ahead with their state-wide stir from today despite an appeal by the state government to call off the strike in view of the ongoing examinations including the matriculation exam across the state. The Drivers have been pushing for their 10 point charter of demands which include social security, pension, and insurance benefits. State police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the normal vehicular traffic is not affected.