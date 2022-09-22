DRI seizes gold bars of over Rs 33 crore from Delhi, Mumbai, and Patna

AMN / WEB DESK

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized foreign-origin gold bars of approximate value 33 crore 40 lakh rupees from Delhi, Mumbai and Patna.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, three hundred 94 pieces of gold bars weighing around 65 kilograms were being smuggled from the neighbouring northeastern countries. The Ministry further informed that a syndicate was planning to smuggle them from Mizoram through a domestic courier consignment of supply chain and logistic company.