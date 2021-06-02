DRDO’s 500-bed COVID Care Hospital inaugurated in Haldwani, Uttarakhand

AMN
A 500-bed COVID Care Hospital set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Haldwani, was virtually inaugurated today by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. This facility comprises 375 oxygen beds and 125 ICU beds with ventilators. With 100 per cent power backup, it is centrally air conditioned for all weather conditions.
Pathology laboratory, Pharmacy, X-Ray and ECG etc. are inherent part of the facility. The Centre will become fully operational from tomorrow. It has been dedicated and named after late General Bipin Chandra Joshi who belonged to Uttarakhand and was the 17th Chief of Indian Army.