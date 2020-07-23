DRDO establishes COVID-19 testing facility at Leh

AMN

DRDO has established a COVID-19 testing facility at the Leh based laboratory Defence Institute of High Altitude Research, DIHAR to enhance the rate of testing to identify the Corona cases in Ladakh.

The testing facility will also help in keeping close watch of the infected persons. The facility meets the safety standards and guidelines of ICMR. The centre was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur yesterday. In his address, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the efforts of DRDO in fighting Covid 19. He expressed hope that the facility will help in the treatment of infected persons.