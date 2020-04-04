DRDO designs full body disinfection chamber

AMN

Vehicle Research Development Establishment, VRDE Ahmednagar which is a DRDO Laboratory has designed full body disinfection chamber called as PSE. This walk through enclosure is designed for personnel decontamination. This is a portable system equipped with sanitiser and soap dispenser.

The decontamination starts using a foot pedal at the entry. On entering the chamber, electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride for disinfecting. The mist spray is calibrated for an operation of 25 seconds and stops automatically indicating completion of operation. The system consists of roof mounted and bottom tanks with a total of 700 liters capacity. Approximately 650 personnel can pass through the chamber for disinfection until the refill is required. The system has a see-through glass panels on side walls for monitoring and is fitted with lights for illumination during night time operations. A separate operator cabin is provided to monitor overall operations.

The system has been manufactured with the help of D H Ltd, Ghaziabad, within four days. This system can be used for disinfection of personnel at the areas of controlled ingress and egress such as entry and exit to hospitals, malls, office buildings and critical installations.

Research Centre Imarat or RCI Hyderabad and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, TBRL, Chandigarh, have developed face protection mask for health care professionals handling COVID-19 patients. Its light weight construction makes it convenient for comfortable wear for long duration. This design uses commonly available A4 size Over-Head Projection (OHP) film for face protection.

One thousand face shields are being produced daily in TBRL and provided to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh. Similarly 100 are produced at RCI and these have been handed over to Employees’ State Insurance Corporation,ESIC, Hyderabad.