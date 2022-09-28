Wednesday, September 28, 2022
DRDO conducts successful tests of Very Short Range Air Defence System Missiles

Defence Research and Development Organization has conducted two successful test flights of Very Short Range Air Defence System missiles. The test flight was conducted at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha yesterday. The Very Short Range Air Defence System is a Man Portable Air Defence System, designed and developed by DRDO in collaboration with Indian industry partners. The missile is designed to neutralize low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The design of the missile including the launcher has been highly optimized to ensure easy portability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented and appreciated the efforts of DRDO and industry partners. He said, the new missile equipped with modern technologies will give a further technological boost to the Armed Forces. Chairman of DRDO Dr Samir V Kamatal also congratulated the entire team for this tremendous success.

