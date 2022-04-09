FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2022 07:20:19      انڈین آواز

DRDO conducts successful flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO on Friday successfully flight tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The test successfully demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system and met all the mission objectives.

Defence Ministry said, the SFDR-based propulsion enables the missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds. The SFDR has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for the successful trial of SFDR.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India stuns World Champion The Netherlands 2-1 in Women Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi,8 April : Playing with a clinical precision India stunned Netherlands 2-1  ...

India outplay  Korea 3-0  to make it the semifinals of  Hockey  Women Junior World Cup 

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 8 April : Playing  to a plan  India outplayed  Korea 3-0 to ...

Amlan Borgohain sets National mark; Sable cracks 5000m meet record

Harpal Singh Bedi Kozhikode, April 6: Amlan Borgohain (Assam) setup a new  200m National Rec ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart