DRDO conducts successful flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO on Friday successfully flight tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The test successfully demonstrated the reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system and met all the mission objectives.

Defence Ministry said, the SFDR-based propulsion enables the missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds. The SFDR has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for the successful trial of SFDR.