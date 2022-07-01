FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2022 05:23:56      انڈین آواز

DRDO carries out Maiden flight of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@DRDO_India

WEB DESK

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully carried out the Maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator from the Aeronautical Test Range at Chitradurga in Karnataka.

With this success, India’s secretive unmanned combat aerial vehicle UCAV programme under which a technology demonstrator called stealth wing flying test bed (SWift) is being developed reached a milestone. The programme is linked to the development of India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter advanced medium combat aircraft or AMCA.

The flight operated in a fully autonomous mode. The aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, waypoint navigation and a smooth touchdown. This aircraft is powered by a small turbofan engine.  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO. He said, it is a major achievement toward autonomous aircraft and will pave the way for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in terms of critical military systems.

The Defence Ministry highlighted that the aircraft marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies for the development of future unmanned aircraft. It said, this aircraft is a significant step toward self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.

The Ministry said that Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru, which is a premier research laboratory of DRDO. It added the airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart