Draupadi Murmu to start her campaign from Himachal Pradesh

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will start her campaign from Himachal Pradesh tomorrow on the occasion of famous Rath Yatra.

As she hails from Odisha and as per religious beliefs, Lord Jagannath is taken out on a Rath Yatra and taken to famous Gundicha Mata temple, where the Lord rests for 7 days.

After this, the return journey of Lord Jagannath begins. The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is celebrated like a festival all over India.

Murmu’s campaign will end after 7 days, two senior leaders in BJP will accompany her and seek vote for her.

Interestingly, she will not visit Kerala as their is no BJP MLAs in the state and likely to get zero vote.

The election will be held on July 18.