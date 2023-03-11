 Dramatic win for Sneha in fifth leg of Hero WPGT￼

HARPAL SINGH BEDI

An eagle on the 18th and final hole enabled Sneha Singh to snatch a dramatic one -shot win in the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Saturday

Sneha (69), had an eagle on the final hole even as Gaurika Bishnoi (68)managed only a birdie on the final hole. The Winner finished at 8-under 208, while runners up was second at 7-under 209.

Sneha ,a multiple winner on the Tour as an amateur, took a long time in getting her first win as a pro did so first in the third leg of this season and now she has two wins as a pro and become the first multiple winner this season.

She started the day two shots ahead of Gaurika and kept that lead till the turn as both were 1-under for the front nine. On the back nine both went toe to toe and birdied the 11th. Then She went three shots ahead as her close rival bogeyed the 14th.

However, on the very next hole, there was a two-shot swing as Gaurika birdied the Par-4 15th and Sneha bogeyed it. Gaurika then drew level with another birdie on the Par-3 16th. With the 17th being parred by both, they were both level at six-under total when they came to the 18th tee. Gaurika found a birdie, but Sneha went one better with a winning eagle and grabbed the top prize.

Overall the winner had three birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in the final round, while the runners up carded six birdies against two bogeys in her 4-under 68. Both Sneha and Gaurika had under par rounds on all three days.

Jasmine Shekar shot 73 in the final round to finish a distant third at even par 216, while Khushi Khanijau (72) was fourth.

Tvesa Malik (72) shooting her best score of the week was tied with Neha Tripathi (71) at fifth, while Riya Yadav (70) was seventh. Agrima Manral (73) and Rhea Jha (76) were tied eighth and Shweta Mansingh (71) completed the top ten.

The win took Sneha Singh to the top of the Hero Order of Merit and she now has winnings of Rs. 4,75,667 while Seher Atwal with Rs. 3,57,635 is second. Jasmine Shekar moves up to third place and Khushi Khanijau is fourth and Amandeep Drall is fifth.