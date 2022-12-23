FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2022 08:09:43      انڈین آواز

Drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh to lead India in Hockey World Cup, Amit Rohidas is Vice Captain 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By  Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Ace drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh was on Friday named captain of the 18-member Indian team for the Hockey World to be played   in Bhubaneswar and -Rourkela.  from January 13. Amit Rohidas will be the Vice Captain of the team, selected after two-day trials in SAI Centre, Bengaluru .

India, grouped in pool D along with England, Spain and Wales will begin their campaign in the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela .  

Image

The squad which is a mix of experienced and young players includes Krishan B Pathak and PR Sreejesh, who will be playing his fourth World Cup – his third on home soil, have been chosen as goalkeepers while the team’s defence will be spearheaded by the Harmanpreet Singh along with his deputy Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess. 

The midfield comprises of young prodigy Vivek Sagar Prasad, who missed the recent tour of Australia as well as the FIH Hockey Pro League due to an ankle injury. He will be joined by Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh and the experienced Akashdeep Singh. 

The forward line features Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and youngsters Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh who continue to impress after making their debut earlier this year. The two alternate players chosen are Rajkumar Pal and Jugraj Singh. 

Talking about the team selection, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, “The World Cup is the most important “Hockey Only” tournament there is. A home World Cup puts extra importance and extra pressure on this event like no other. “

“Every country chooses the best team they believe is available to them at the time and tries to provide their team with the best preparation they can. We have also tried to do both with the selection of our Indian World Cup team, choosing a mixture of experienced and younger exciting players who can provide something special.”

“We have also had a great preparation over the last two months including a home Pro League series and a very tough tour to Australia against the World’s No.1. We are looking forward to getting to Odisha and put the finishing touches to our preparations for what will be an exciting and challenging tournament ahead,” he added  

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Spain on 13th January followed by their second pool D match against England. They will move to Bhubaneswar to play their third pool match against Wales. 

The knockout stage will begin with crossover matches on 22nd and 23rd January and the Quarterfinals on 25th and Semifinals on 27th January. The Bronze Medal match and the Final will be held on 29th January.   
The Team:
Goalkeeper :Krishan Bahadur Pathak Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran Defender :  Jarmanpreet Singh ,Surender Kumar ,Harmanpreet Singh (Capt) ,Varun Kumar ,Amit Rohidas (V.C),Nilam Sanjeep Xess Midfielder: Manpreet Singh,Hardik Singh,Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh Forward :Mandeep Singh ,Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek ,Sukhjeet Singh Alternate Players ;Rajkumar Pal ,Jugraj Singh 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کووڈ-19 کے خلاف سخت نگرانی کا مشورہ دیا۔ COVID -19

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ۔اُنیس کی صورتحال کا جائزہ لینے کیل ...

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart