Dr. S. Jaishankar to be on 2-day visit to Tajikistan to take part in SCO meeting

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Tajikistan from tomorrow to take part in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. The meeting will discuss the achievements of the organization as it celebrates the 20th Anniversary of its formation this year. It will also assess the preparation for the upcoming SCO Council of Heads of States and exchange views on current international and regional issues.

Dr. S. Jaishankar will also participate in the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan that will meet on 14th July with the participation of the Afghanistan Government.