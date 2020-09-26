Dr. Mohit Saraogi offers ray of hope to infertile couples through latest IVF Treatment

HEALTH DESK

The emergence of IVF technology and its rapid progress has made it possible to offer economically priced IVF treatments to infertile couples in pan India. Dr. Mohit Saraogi is one of the most well-established and qualified young gynecologist in Mumbai who offers to treat infertile couples with the state of art IVF treatment.

Over the past 40 decades, the rate of infertility has been increasing gradually. There has been tremendous progress in the field of Assisted Reproduction Technology – ART especially IVF. Moreover, the high rate of success of IVF treatments has made it possible for many infertile couples to become parents. There have been instances of success in patients who have had recurring IVF failures.

Dr. Mohit Saraogi is an IVF specialist in Mumbai with more than 13 years of experience in gynecology and clinical embryology. Dr. Saraogi is known for his high success rate i.e., 45% for an IVF treatment above the average rate of 30 – 40%. He has received the Best IVF specialist in India (2018-19) award for excellence in medical practice in infertility treatment.

Incidentally, he is associated with one of the most well-established IVF centre in Mumbai i.e. the Iris IVF Centre. He is a member of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India. He is synonymous with Iris – IVF centre of the Saraogi Hospital, Mumbai. He is an expert in other fertility treatments such as IMSI, IUI, and ICSI. He also undertakes frozen embryo transfer and laser-assisted hatching procedures.

About Iris IVF Centre – Saraogi Hospital

The Iris IVF Centre is an extension of the Saraogi Hospital in Mumbai that has treated more than 18000 patients successfully till now. For the past nearly four decades, the Saraogi Hospital (established in 1980) by Dr. Rajendra. M. Saraogi and Dr. Rashmi Saraogi offers personalized and intuitive gynecology and obstetrics healthcare services to its patients.

The Iris IVF Centre was established almost twenty-five years ago as an extension of Saraogi Hospital with the sole intent to treat infertility. Their son, Dr. Mohit Saraogi, leads the IVF team at the Iris IVF centre. His zeal and commitment to realize the dreams of many infertile couples deserve to be acknowledged.

Dr. Mohit is an emphatic and 100% hands-on gynecologist with immense expertise in performing a range of IVF techniques including – IUI, donor sperm insemination, IVF, and ICSI, Sperm, and Embryo Freezing, Frozen Embryo transfer, failed IVF Cycle treatment, and other minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries.

Take for instance, Dr. Mohit Saraogi has successfully treated a 38 year old corporate professional sought to become a parent. Her medical history revealed irregular menstruation accompanied by fibroids. She had to undergo extensive gynecological treatment followed by hormone therapy before she could finally conceive through IVF. Today, she is a very contented mother of baby girl and relates the empathetic support offered by Dr. Saraogi and the entire team at the Iris IVF centre to whom she credits success in the her journey right from IVF treatment to the delivery of her baby girl.

At Iris IVF centre, patients can take advantage of embryo blasting, latest treatment and medicines for improving endometrial lining, endometrial scratching, and intracytoplasmic morphologically selected sperm injection – IMSI technique as a part of Dr. Mohit’s expertise.

IVF Treatment from Dr. Mohit’s perspective

Dr. Mohit states, ‘By offering reasonably priced IVF services through Iris IVF centre, we are encouraging infertile couples to come forward and seek IVF treatment and become parents. Yes, the current lifestyle and stress have taken its toll on the young generation, but they can still realize their dreams by seeking the most suitable IVF treatment available at Iris IVF centre.’

IVF Scenario in India

The number of infertility cases pan India is rising at an alarming rate. Slowly and steadily, IVF treatment and assisted reproduction techniques are getting accepted as regular treatments, and fewer stigmas are associated with them. The number of skilled and experienced IVF specialists and centres will grow considerably in the future, making IVF -ART more accessible.

Bearing the following pointers, Dr. Mohit Saraogi offers IVF and its related treatments at reasonable prices and a proven track record of nearly 45% of success. He is open to treating patients from all walks of society with the sole aim of realizing their dream of becoming parents.

