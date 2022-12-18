Dr Mansukh Mandaviya launches e-consultancy services under e-Sanjeevani initiative in Telangana

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today launched the e-consultancy services under the e-Sanjeevani initiative at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar in Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, the government has taken several initiatives to improve medical infrastructure and services during the past few years. He said, the world is looking towards India for easy and accessible medical services and the country is on its path to becoming a pharmaceutical hub. He stressed the need for improving digital services in the medical field so that the data relating to patients can be maintained for reference.

Referring to the reforms introduced in the medical sector in the past few years, Dr Mandaviya said the medical colleges and medical seats available in the country have almost doubled. He also appreciated the services rendered by doctors and nurses during the Covid pandemic.