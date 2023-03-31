इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2023 08:07:05      انڈین آواز
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya calls for TB-free Uttarakhand as a gift to PM Modi on his birthday

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today laid the foundation stone of the new block of 500 bedded hospital in the Doon medical college Dehradun and three 50 bedded Critical Care blocks in Shrinagar, Rudraprayag, and Nainital medical colleges virtually from Joshimath.

Addressing the gathering Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that health sector is changing in the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said free treatment is being provided in 1 lakh 56 thousand wellness centres in the country. The facility of Yoga, Right to Food Programme and free medicines are also being provided in the health and wellness centres. He said that Health and wellness centres are a blessing for the common people because they are getting teleconsultation in far-flung areas from medical specialists. The Minister said the country is moving towards the goal of developed India.

Speaking about Tuberculosis, Dr Mandaviya said, 13 lakh TB patients have been identified in India and 71 thousand people have adopted 10 lakh TB patients. He gave a call to give a gift of TB-free Uttarakhand to the Prime minister on his birthday. Earlier in the morning, Dr Mandaviya visited Joshimath and paid obeisance at the Bhagwan Nar Sinh temple. He also inspected the Community Health Centre at Joshimath.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, State Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

