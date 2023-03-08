Dr Manik Saha sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tripura for second consecutive term

AMN / WEB DESK

Senior BJP leader, Dr. Manik Saha was today sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Tripura. Dr. Saha who was administered the oath of office by Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a grand ceremony in Swami Vivekananda Ground in Agartala took oath as CM for the second consecutive time.

The grand event was attended by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, BJP president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Union Minister of State, Pratima Bhowmik, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Biplab Kumar Deb, East Tripura Lok Sabha MP, Rebati Tripura, among others.

Around nine MLAs were sworn-in as Ministers in the cabinet of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha which includes, Ratanlal Nath, Pranajit Singh Roy, Shantana Chakma, Sushanta Choudhary, Sudhanshu Das, Tinku Rai, Bikas Debbarma and alliance partner IPFT’s MLA Shuklacharan Noatia.