Dr. Justice D Y Chandrachud appointed as new Chief Justice of India

AMN / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud as the new Chief Justice of India. In a tweet today, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, Justice Chandrachud’s appointment will come into effect from 9th of next month. He will succeed present Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.

Justice DY Chandrachud would be the 50th Chief Justice of India. Born in 1959, Justice Chandrachud was appointed Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 13th May 2016. Earlier, he served as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. He had completed his LLB from Campus Law Centre from Delhi University and obtained LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences from Harvard Law School in USA.

