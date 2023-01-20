Dr Jitendra Singh lauds SSC for conducting Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination 2022 in 13 languages

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday lauded the efforts of the Staff Selection Commission for deciding to conduct the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination 2022 in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English for the first time.

The Minister said, the move will fulfill the long pending demand of candidates from several States, particularly from South India, and it is likely to benefit a very large number of candidates from all over the country.

Dr. Jitendra Singh asserted that after this historic move, efforts are on to gradually include all the languages mentioned in Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.