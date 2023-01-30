Dr. Jitendra Singh calls on youth to avail Start Up opportunities knocking at their doors

@DrJitendraSingh

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions and MoS PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh Sunday called for a change of mindset of the youth to avail StartUp opportunities knocking at their door.

Speaking after inaugurating the “Young Start-Up Conclave” at Kathua district in Jammu division organised by CSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Singh said, the Government job mindset is proving an impediment to Start-Up culture, mainly in North India. He pointed out that the ‘Purple Revolution’ originating from J&K offers attractive Start-Up avenues and those who have entered the lavender sector are making a fortune out of it.

The MoS said, it is important to take note of some of the exemplary instances of many young entrepreneurs who are seen quitting their lucrative jobs in MNCs to establish their own Start-Ups, as these young entrepreneurs are now beginning to realise the possibility of greater fortunes in this. The MoS also underlined that J&K has a huge unexplored potential for Agri-tech startups as the geography and climatic conditions favour the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. He exhorted the Youth of J&K not to miss the Start-Up Bus, which is playing a crucial role in India’s Technological & Economic Journey to emerge as a Frontline Nation in the World. The Minister pointed out that a new wave of Agri-tech Start-Ups has emerged in the country in the last few years and these Start-Ups are solving problems related to supply chain management, cooling and refrigeration, seed management and distribution, besides helping farmers to access a wider range of markets.

Earlier, Dr. Singh also took a round of the StartUp kiosks set up by the entrepreneurs of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and other parts of the country besides the models setup by the students from different educational institutions of Kathua. The conclave witnessed the presence of renowned entrepreneurs, industry leaders, academicians, representatives of leading venture capital firms, incubators and accelerators.