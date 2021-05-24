Dr Jaishankar arrives in New York on 5-day visit to US

WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reached New York today on a five day visit to the United States. In New York, he is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In Washington DC, the External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with his US counterpart Antony Blinken. He will also meet Cabinet members and Senior Officials of Biden Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship. Dr Jaishankar will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between India and the US.