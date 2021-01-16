Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed
Dr. Harsh Vardhan reviews preparations for nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has reviewed preparations for the launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to begin tomorrow. The Union Minister visited the dedicated COVID control room which has been set up at the Nirman Bhawan premises of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will flag off the First Phase of the pan-India roll out of COVID-19 vaccination drive tomorrow at 10:30 A.M. via video conferencing. This vaccination programme will cover the entire length and breadth of the country, with a total of 3,006 session sites across all States and UTs which will be connected virtually throughout the exercise.

Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each of the session sites. The vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. Health Care workers, both in government and private sectors including Integrated Child Development Services-ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase.

During his visit to the COVID Control Room, Dr. Harsh Vardhan minutely scrutinised each aspect of the working of CoWIN, an online digital platform developed by the which will be used to drive the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the country. It will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine.

This digital platform will assist programme managers across National, State and District levels while conducting vaccination sessions. It will help them track beneficiary coverage, beneficiary dropouts, sessions planned versus sessions held and vaccine utilization. The Union Minister also reviewed the Beneficiary Registration Page for all non-prioritized groups on CoWIN.

The dedicated COVID Control Room has been involved in the massive exercise of monitoring district wise COVID-19 data from across the country as well as in depth analysis of the data to interpret and evaluate the status of the pandemic. The Union Minister also reviewed the working of the Communications Control Room which has been closely monitoring the disinformation campaigns and rumour mongering in relation to administering of COVID-19 vaccines. He advised the administrative machinery to go all out to counter the misinformation campaign being spread by vested interests.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, India’s exercise to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 shall be the largest immunization drive of the world. The Union Minister reiterated that both the indigenously manufactured vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, have proven safety and immunogenicity records and are the most important tools to contain the pandemic.

