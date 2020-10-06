Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus

Clinical studies have established some Ayurveda interventions like Ashwagandha, Laung & Giloy as anti inflammatory, antiviral & immunity-modulating which help protect against COVID-19.

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan today released the ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ via video conferencing.

The protocol contains the details self-care guidelines for preventive health measures to help protect against COVID-19 pandemic.

The upgradation of protocols by the Ministry of AYUSH has been done in sync with ICMR and CSIR.

An Interdisciplinary Committee for integration of Ayurveda and Yoga Interventions in the ‘National Clinical Management Protocol: COVID-19’, chaired by Dr V M Katoch, former Director General ICMR and composed of a group of experts with domain knowledge had formulated the report and submitted recommendations based on acceptable experimental and clinical data. These findings, indicating potential benefits and safety of the medicines, were presented before the National Task Force on COVID 19 and Joint Monitoring Group and subsequently developed into the protocol on the recommendations of NITI Aayog.

Based on their recommendations, the Ministry of AYUSH constituted a National Task Force which, in consensus from expert committees from All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi, Institute of Post Graduate Training and Research in Ayurved (IPGTRA), Jamnagar, and National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) and other national research organizations, prepared the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda & Yoga for management of COVID-19.

Hailing the achievement on the part of Ministry of AYUSH that the advisories for boosting the immunity of the people have become highly popular, Dr. Harsh Vardhan noted, “Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji has emphasized following AYUSH advisories for management of COVID-19 crisis. This protocol dealing with preventive and prophylactic measures is a significant step in not only in management of COVID but also in making traditional knowledge relevant to solving problems of the modern time”. He expressed satisfaction with the inclusion of easily available and common Ayurvedic herbs and formulations like Guduchi, Ashwagandha, AYUSH-64 in treating mild and asymptomatic COVID cases.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan spoke of the role of Ayurveda in the colonial struggle when Sh. Harvilas Sharda had compiled a section on Hindu medicine to argue for India’s contribution to the World, “Ayurveda can be traced to the Vedic age as a subtext of Atharva Veda. The science travelled to Persia and from there to Europe and had a significant impact in the foundations of Modern medicine”. “Unfortunately, Ayurveda did not receive much attention after independence until Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji took up this cause with the importance it deserves”, he added.

He detailed the efforts of the government in promotion of AYUSH with ‘The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020’ and the bill to confer the status of Institute of National Importance on the Cluster of Ayurveda Institutes at Jamnagar. “Their unanimous passage indicates the consensus in reviving traditional systems of medicine,” he said.

Health Secretary Sh. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (AYUSH) Vaidya Rajesh Katoch and other senior officials of AYUSH Ministry were also present at the event.

