Dr Harsh Vardhan launches PNB’s nationwide CSR Campaign to fight COVID-19 Pandemic

AMN
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today launched Punjab National Bank’s Nationwide CSR Campaign ‘To Fight #COVID19 Pandemic’ through video conferencing.
Under this campaign, Masks, Sanitizers will be distributed in 662 districts of the country.
AMN
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today launched Punjab National Bank’s Nationwide CSR Campaign ‘To Fight #COVID19 Pandemic’ through video conferencing.
Under this campaign, Masks, Sanitizers will be distributed in 662 districts of the country.
Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...
Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...
ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...
قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...
!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...
WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...
Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...
Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...
WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...