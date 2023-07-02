इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2023 03:54:50      انڈین آواز
Dr. Deepak Chopra addresses the importance of well-being at Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital on Doctor’s Day

New Delhi, July 1, 2023: Celebrating National Doctor’s Day, Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, Daryaganj, today organized a talk with Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer of alternative medicine and bestselling author. The event centered around the theme of the future of well-being. The session served as an inspiring platform for healthcare professionals to explore new perspectives and engage in meaningful discussions on the future of healthcare.

Sharing his ideas on well-being, Dr. Deepak Chopra said, “Well-being is not the same as wellness. Wellness is what we measure when we see a patient. On the other hand, well-being includes wellness but also a state of consciousness and awareness. Some of the buckets of well-being that are important for us as doctors are corporate well-being, social well-being, physical well-being, financial well-being, and community well-being. We shape the future of healthcare, but it is important that we take care of our well-being so that we can fulfil the need for wellness among people around us.”

The talk by Dr Deepak Chopra not only provided valuable insights but also highlighted that wellbeing was crucial for doctors, encouraging them to embrace a more holistic approach to healthcare and recognize the potential for personal well-being.

Doctors from the hospital and across India were present on the occasion.

Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital (SCEH) is a 100-year-old, and one of the largest eye care institutions in the country. SCEH offers the most advanced and comprehensive eye care services by highly experienced and trained doctors.

Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital is headquartered in Delhi and last year alone screened more 4 million people across its network and through door-to-door screening program.

