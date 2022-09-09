Dr Birbal Jha receives ‘Global Skills Trainer Award’

AMN / WEB DESK

Dr Birbal Jha accredited with having created a revolution in English training in India with the slogan ‘English for all’ was conferred the Global Skills Trainer Award-2022, marking the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

This prestigious award was presented to Dr Birbal by General VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and Road Transport & Highways at Hi-Tech Institute of Engineering and Technology, Delhi-NCR.

Speaking as the chief guest on the day while giving away the award to Dr Birbal, General VK Singh said, “ What matters most is how we talk the talk and walk the walk” with reference to the current required soft skills which Dr Jha has championed the cause of.

Anand Prakash, Chairman of Hi-Tech Group, who remains appreciative of Dr Jha said, thanks to Sri Murli Manohar Joshi, former education minister for Government of India, lacs of students even from lower strata of society have been able to acquire technical education with University Grant Commission opening the doors for private technical colleges in the country.

Dr Jha has also received awards include National Education Excellence Award-2010, Man of Works-2011, Person of the Year- 2014, Star of Asia Award- 2016, Great Personality of India Award-2017, Bihar Achiever Award-2017, Paagman Award-17, and the Youngest Living Legend of Mithila-2017, besides many others.

Dr Birbal Jha is the Managing Director of Lingua Multiservices Pvt Ltd having the popular Trademark- British Lingua specializing in English and Soft Skills training in India. His multifaceted personality includes those as Social Entrepreneur, Social Thinker-Worker, Culture Activist, Author, Lyricist, Columnist and Communication Skills Trainer, all rolled into one.