India extends visa validity of stranded foreign nationals
Facebook suspends Donald Trump’s account for two years
Mehul Choksi appears before Dominican court on wheelchair, remanded to hospital till June 7
Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s 5G petition, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine
इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jun 2021 07:19:25      انڈین آواز

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers

AMN/ WEB DESK

Top American infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose ailments might provide vital clues into whether COVID-19 first emerged as the result of a lab leak.

Fauci said that he would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019. He added that it must be known if the three people really got sick and with what they got sick.

The origin of the virus is hotly contested, with US intelligence agencies still examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported.

SPORTS

Former International Hockey Player Usman Khan passes away

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan ...

PM Modi speaks to Milkha Singh; inquires about his health

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ace sprinter Milkha Singh. Mr Modi inquired about his healt ...

French Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic advance to 3rd round

rolandgarros.com In French Open Tennis, former world No.1 Roger Federer, entered the third round of French ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

The Indian Awaaz