DoT allocates spectrum to telecom operators, paving way for launch of 5G services

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The Department of Telecommunications(DoT) has allocated spectrum to telecom operators, paving the way for launch of 5G services.Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the letters for spectrum assignment were issued.

Mr Vaishnaw has also requested Telecom Service Providers to prepare for 5G launch. Bharti Enterprises Chairman sunil Mittal praised at the speed at which DoT processed all the matters related to spectrum auction.

Yesterday, Airtel paid 8312.4 cr rupees towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours.

Mr Mittal said, E band allocation was given along with spectrum as promised. He said, No fuss, no follow Up, No running around the corridors and No tall claims and this is ease of doing business at Business as it should be.

With the assignment of frequencies, telecom operators can start the work for rolling out 5G networks.

Telecos have already placed orders for buying telecom equipment and now will start distributing radios to the identified sites for 5G.

The government as well as telecom operators are rushing to launch 5G services at the earliest, probably by next month.

The Centre netted 150,173 crore rupees from the sale of 51,236 MHz in the seven-day auction.

In all, it had put 72,098 MHz of airwaves on sale. Market leader Jio was the largest bidder in the 5g airwave auctions that ended on August 1, spending 88,078 crore rupees, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea brought airwaves worth 43,084 crore and 18,799 crore rupees, respectively.

First time bidder Adani Data Networks had won airwaves for 212 crore rupees.

