Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15
QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Oct 2020 02:12:08      انڈین آواز

Don’t tarnish image of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar tell media

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Akshay Kumar has shared a video clip in which he opened up about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, drug investigation, tarnishing of the name of the industry and his expectations from media.

The actor says, “I am talking to you today with a heavy heart. I had a lot of things in my heart to say in the last couple of weeks. There was so much negativity that I didn’t understand what to say, who to speak with. See, we are called stars but you made Bollywood with your love. We are not just an industry but through films, we have spread our culture and values of our country to every corner of the world.”

I am requesting you all not to see the entire industry in the same light and tarnish its name. —Akshay Kumar

Akshay says, “After the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many such issues have come to the fore. It has also pained us the same way as it has pained all of you. And those issues have made us reflect on ourselves… Like the talk about drugs… it does exist. But, it is not possible that everyone is involved in it. It is a legal matter and I have all the faith in the law enforcement authorities that whatever they are investigating, they will come out with the truth.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Training for Indian hockey teams getting momentum; captains, coach confident

File photo SPORTS DESK The Indian men and women hockey teams have resumed their training at the Netaji ...

Sports Minister sanctions Rs.5 lakhs for UP boxer Sunil Chauhan and Archer Neeraj Chauhan

SUNIL Staff Reporter The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to UP boxer Sunil ...

Indian Women’s hockey team can be medal winner at Tokyo Olympics: Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay feels that the national women’s team h ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!