DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy to be on two-day visit to Tripura

Minister for Development of North-East Region G. Kishan Reddy will be on a two day visit to Tripura from today. He will be conducting a developmental review with State Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior officers of the state. Mr Reddy will also be conducting an on-site inspection of the Agartala Akhaura Rail project.

During his two day visit, Mr Reddy will also be attending the North East Security Education and Global Employability Conclave as a chief Guest. He will also participate and deliver remarks at the “North East India, Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal in the Indo-Pacific Building on Partnership: The Way Forward” dialogue organized by the think tank Asian Confluence.