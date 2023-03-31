Donald Trump criminally charged over alleged payment to porn star

AMN

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in New York on charges involving payments to a porn star made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

A New York grand jury voted to indict Trump for the payments made to a porn star, making him the first-ever former US president to face criminal charges.

According to multiple reports, Trump is expected to turn himself in next week, as the details of a surrender are being worked out.

The office of New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who got a grand jury to indict Trump, confirmed that the Republican’s lawyers have been contacted to coordinate his surrender for arraignment.

Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.